CNN Senior Political Commentator Criticizes Own Network For Democrat-Perpetuated Falsehoods: ‘Designed To Radicalize’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:06 PM – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Scott Jennings, a CNN senior political commentator, criticized his own network for intentionally misrepresenting Republican candidate Donald Trump’s statements, and he questioned if Democrat politicians and liberal political pundits care that their claims regarding the former president are “designed to radicalize.”

Jennings brought up the issue of Democrats’ misguided and inaccurate claims regarding the former GOP president just one day after the second assassination attempt on his life, during a CNN panel hosted by Abby Phillip.

“I have to say, when I see what Democratic politicians say about Donald Trump, when I see what Democratic commentators say about Donald Trump, and their platform is built on a bunch of lies, frankly, that are designed to radicalize a political base, it makes me wonder… How much do they really care about the violence that you and I both agree is terrible,” Jennings asked during the segment.

The second assassination attempt on the former president took place on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump had to be rushed off the course after Secret Service agents discovered the would-be assassin hiding in the bushes, armed with a AK-style rifle.

“The underpinning of her campaign, I mean, she repeats it herself, ‘Trump will be a dictator on day one.’ I mean this country fights dictators. That’s what our history – we fight dictators,” he continued.

Jennings continued, also pointing out Trump’s “bloodbath” comment as another example of the ways that the left takes Trump’s comments out of context. Trump has clarified multiple times that the “bloodbath” comment was in relation to an economic bloodbath affecting the automotive industry, rather than referring to retribution if he does not win the election.

“It is said by every Democrat working for or around [Harris’s] campaign every day on this network and every other one,” he added. “The bloodbath thing is stated every single day.”

Jennings went on to say that these intentional falsehoods play a key role in the current Democrat campaign.

“I know you have interviewed and had people out here and have watched the same coverage I have. The ‘bloodbath’ garbage, it is a pillar of the Democratic campaign against Trump, as is ‘dictator,’ as is ‘eliminate the U.S. Constitution,” Jennings stated.

