Kari Lake Raises Over $1M In Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:25 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake has raised over a million dollars during a fundraiser that was held at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Wednesday, Lake (R-Ariz.) reportedly hit a new fundraising record for a non-incumbent Senate candidate at Mar-a-Lago.

“One million dollars in one day,” Lake wrote on X. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Both the White House & the Senate majority run through Arizona. We need all hands on deck to save America from the radical left.”

One ticket to the event started from $1,000. Couples were given the option to pay $100,000 for a two-day stay at the resort, including a dinner with Lake after the reception.

Lake is the favorite expected to win the GOP primary in Arizona on July 30th, and is expected to then face the Democrat nominee in November.

The Senate candidate has raised over $2 million from October to December but has not shared the full amount she has gathered in the first quarter of the year.

