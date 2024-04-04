Report: Jill Biden Urging Biden Privately To End The War In Gaza

U.S. First lady Dr. Jill Biden delivers remarks during a Cancer Moonshot initiative event in the East Room of the White House on February 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the event, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the administration’s new goals for the initiative that includes reducing the death rate from cancer over the next 25 years and improving the quality of life for people who have survived cancer or are living with it. The initiative was started by Biden when he was the Vice President in 2016. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:30 PM -Thursday, April 4, 2024

First Lady Jill Biden has reportedly been urging her husband, President Joe Biden, to stop the war between Israel and Hamas, according to a conversation that the president had with one of the attendees at a White House meeting with the Muslim community on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to The New York Times, Salima Suswell, the founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, a guest at Biden’s meeting told the president that his wife did not like that he attended the event over the war in Gaza and how her husband was supporting Israel.

“Mr. Biden replied that he understood. The first lady, he said, had been urging him to ‘Stop it, stop it now,’ according to an attendee who heard his remarks,” the outlet reported.

However, White House officials told The New York Times on Wednesday that the president shares the same views as his wife when it comes to civilians in Gaza.

The White House hosted a small event with Muslim administration staffers and leaders of the Muslim community, who also joined the president for a dinner to break the fast during Ramadan.

With his support of Israel, the president has faced backlash when it comes to voting.

In the recent Wisconsin Democratic primary, 8.4% of voters, almost 48,000 votes, selected the “uninstructed” option rather than vote for President Biden. Another 17,553 votes, 3.1% were for Representative Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is no longer in the race.

In Connecticut, the vote total for “uncommitted” was 11.5% , just under 8,000 votes. Also in Rhode Island, 14.9% of voters were “uncommitted,” which totaled just under 4,000 votes.

Additionally, the first lady was asked about the recent poll from The Wall Street Journal that said Biden was trailing Donald Trump in six of the seven key swing states.

CBS host Tony Dokoupil began asking the first lady about the polling results before she cut him off.

“No, he’s not losing in all the battleground states. He’s coming up,” she said before the host could finish asking the question.

“He’s even or doing better,” she added. “You know what, once people start to focus in, and they see their two choices, it’s obvious that Joe will win this election.”

The Wall Street Journal poll was released on Tuesday. It found that Trump is leading Biden in North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All of those states will play a critical role in winning the November election.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!