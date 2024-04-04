Poll: 20% Of Adults Believe Violence Could Be Necessary To Get U.S. ‘Back On Track’

Antifa members clash with police. (Photo credit by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:14 AM -Thursday, April 4, 2024

A new poll suggests that one-fifth of the country believes that violence may be necessary to get America back on its feet.

The poll, conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist from March 25th-28th, revealed that 20% of Americans were open to the idea of utilizing violence to achieve political goals, although 79% rejected it. Of the 20% who agreed, 6% agreed “strongly.”

Results were split up between different categories among racial, political, age, and income lines.

Furthermore, data from survey respondents who answered the question about their political affiliation revealed that Democrats agreed more often than Republicans—7% vs. 5%—that violence might be required to rebuild the nation.

Additionally, Independents were more likely than Democrats to agree with the possibility of utilizing violence, at 18% overall.

However, “a much larger percentage of Democrats also strongly disagreed with the use of violence, at 65%, than Republicans, at just 30%,” the Washington Examiner reported.

In terms of race, Black and Latino participants were more likely to agree or strongly agree with the use of violence, at 25% and 27%, while White survey takers made up 17% of those who agreed or strongly agreed.

The percentages varied among different age groups, with 42% of the 18-29 age demographic agreeing or strongly agreeing that violence may be necessary to get the country back. Meanwhile, 21% strongly disagreed with the idea, in comparison, and 16% of the 60 or older group, as well as 13% of the group aged between 45 and 59 agreed or strongly agreed with the idea.

The poll surveyed 1,305 adults in the U.S, with a margin of error plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

