Judge Sets Hearing On DA Fani Willis’ Alleged Romantic Relationship With Special Prosecutor

3:50 PM – Thursday, January 18, 2024

The judge presiding over Fulton County District Attorney (DA) Fani Willis’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump has set a hearing for allegations regarding a romantic relationship between the DA and her special prosecutor.

On Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a hearing for February 15th and directed the DA’s office to respond to the motion filed against her by February 2nd.

Last week, Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to the man that Willis is accused of having an affair with, Nathan J. Wade, asking for his assistance “with their oversight.”

“Based on recent reports, we believe that you possess documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions and the potential misuse of federal funds,” Jordan wrote.

In August 2023, Willis filed numerous indictments against former President Donald Trump and his associates. Among the indictments were charges that allege that Trump and his team attempted to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Wade was one of the people that Willis had hired to help with her with the Trump investigation and subsequent indictment.

Jordan was referring to court papers that were filed last month by Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the Trump case who alleged that Willis was having a romantic relationship with Wade.

Roman argued that the two should be disqualified from prosecuting in the case, and that the criminal charges against Trump should be dismissed.

“On the grounds that the district attorney and the special prosecutor have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,” Roman said.

In August, Trump, Roman, and 17 others pleaded not guilty to all charges in the indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

