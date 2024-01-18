14 Democrats Join Republicans In Pushing Back Against Biden Border Policies

Congressman, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden speaks on stage during Headstrong Washington DC Gala at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Headstrong )

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:46 PM – Thursday, January 18, 2024

Along with Republicans, over a dozen House Democrats dissented from President Joe Biden’s failing open-border strategy on Wednesday, sending a message to the president that both parties must confront illegal immigration in a more effective way.

With every Republican voting in favor, the House passed the nonbinding Resolution 957 in a 225–187 vote.

According to the resolution, we are “in the midst of the worst border security crisis in the nation’s history.”

It mentioned “more than 100,000 illegal aliens along the southwest border,” as well as how “the total number of illegal aliens encountered along the southwest border during the Biden administration exceeds 7 million.”

Colin Allred (D-Texas), Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Don Davis (D-N.C.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Susie Lee (D-Nev.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.), Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), and Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.) were among the Democrat representatives who joined GOP efforts.

“Most of us understand that nations need borders; those borders should be secured, and we should enforce the immigration laws on the books. Most of us also understand that those seeking entry to our country deserve an orderly and predictable immigration process. Right now, we have problems on both fronts,” Maine’s Democrat Representative Jared Golden said. “Illegal immigration threatens our national security and undermines American jobs,” he continued. “It’s time for Congress and the Biden administration to come together and pass legislation to meaningfully address issues at the border. It should be a top priority in Washington, just like it is in most of America.”

The dissent of Democrats appears to be in line with a December Rasmussen Reports Immigration Index survey, which found that 61% of probable U.S. voters said that the government was not doing enough to stop illegal border crossings and overstays by foreigners.

