Judge Rejects Hunter Biden’s Request To Dismiss Tax-Related Charges In Los Angeles

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:16 PM – Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, attempted to have seven tax-related charges against him dismissed by a federal judge on Monday. However, the judge rejected his plea.

This decision guarantees that the case will go to trial as planned early next month.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys filed two applications in July asking for the dismissal of his proceedings in Delaware and California. They did so by citing a federal judge’s ruling in Florida, where she dismissed the case involving classified documents against former President Donald Trump.

The federal judge in charge of the tax case, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi, of Los Angeles, rejected that request on Monday. In a seven-page order, the judge found that the reasons made by the plaintiff’s attorneys were insufficient on both procedural and factual grounds.

In rejecting the motion, Scarsi also referenced Hunter Biden’s prior misguided attempts to have the lawsuit dismissed.

“As he concedes in his notice of the motion, Mr. Biden plainly seeks reconsideration of issues already decided upon his February motion,” Scarsi wrote, concluding that “there is no valid basis for reconsideration of the court’s [prior] order denying Mr. Biden’s motion to dismiss the indictment.”

Hunter Biden would not be sanctioned, the judge decided, despite Scarsi’s previous threat to do so after the president’s son lawyers claimed in court documents that special counsel David Weiss only presented the accusations after Hunter Biden was upgraded to special counsel. In a later filing, Hunter Biden’s legal team admitted that their assertion had been “inartfully” stated.

Scarsi also reiterated on Monday that he would not sanction Hunter Biden due to a recent reorganization of his legal team, among other reasons. However, he cautioned that “Counsel’s conduct warrants an admonition: candor is paramount.”

Following three years of not paying $1.4 million in taxes while actively addicted to hard drugs, Hunter Biden is charged with “nine felony and misdemeanor charges,” ABC News reported. Hunter Biden’s lawyer and confidant, Kevin Morris, was the third party who ultimately paid the whole amount owed in back taxes and penalties, the outlet added.

The trial is set to start on September 5th. In every case, Hunter Biden has entered a not guilty plea.

Earlier last summer, the president’s son was also convicted guilty in a separate Delaware court on three counts pertaining to firearms.

