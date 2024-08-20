DNC: NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘Snubbed’ From Speaking Slot, Claims He’s Unfazed

New York Mayor Eric Adams participates in the annual Veterans Day Parade (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams is attending the Democratic National Convention (DNC), despite being denied a speaker spot at the event.

“This is a snub. This is a slap in the face,” said Democrat political consultant Hank Sheinkopf. “This is punishment for Adams criticizing the administration on the migrant crisis. It’s not just bad for him. It’s bad planning by the party.”

The perceived rift between Mayor Adams and the Biden administration developed after Adams’ consistent criticism of President Joe Biden for not doing enough to address the ongoing migrant crisis in his city, which has been negatively impacting The Big Apple in a major way.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to – I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams stated last September. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

“D.C. has abandoned us, and they need to be paying their cost to this national problem,” Adams continued. “Don’t yell at me, yell at D.C.”

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Black mayors, were chosen to speak at the event instead.

Despite the perceived “snub,” Adams has asserted that he is attending the DNC strictly in support of Kamala Harris and that it is not all about him.

“You may say, ‘Well don’t you want to take a more prominent role?’ No, I want [Vice President Kamala Harris] to win, that’s what I want her to do,” Adams said.

“Whatever it takes for her to win… there’s no ego,” Adams added. “She’s running for president, and it is not my job to supersede her run for president like it’s about Eric. This is not the Eric show, this is her show, and that’s what I’m going to support.”

