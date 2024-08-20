Trump Says He Would Consider Asking Elon Musk To Join His Cabinet 

R| Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump laughs while responding to a queston from a reporter after his remarks on August 20, 2024 at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan. Trump is visiting Michigan this week to discuss "crime and safety" during a campaign event. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) L| Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. The 27th annual global conference explores various topics, from the rise of generative AI to electric vehicle trends and features participants, soccer star David Beckham and actor Ashton Kutcher. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
R| Donald Trump (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) L| Elon Musk (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
5:59 PM – Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Former President Donald Trump said that he would consider asking X owner Elon Musk if he wanted a position in his Cabinet if he won re-election in the 2024 presidential race.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump agreed to take part in an interview with the media outlet Reuters.

“He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump said. 

During the interview, Trump also signaled that he was open to reversing a $7,500 for any Americans who purchased an electric vehicle (EV).  

As part of its efforts “to combat climate change,” the Biden administration has tried to provide incentives for the manufacturing and purchasing of EVs.

Musk also recently endorsed the 45th president and he backed a super PAC that supports Trump. 

During their two-hour discussion on X (Twitter) last week, Trump and Musk discussed how Congress could reevaluate spending and the national debt, with the Tesla CEO indicating that he would be open to serving on a government commission. However, there was no discussion about a potential Cabinet post.

“I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that looks at these things to make sure taxpayer money is spent in a good way,” Musk told Trump. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!