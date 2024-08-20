Former Cop Convicted For Involvement In George Floyd’s Death Is Released From Prison 

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:33 PM – Tuesday, August 20, 2024

One of the former Minneapolis police officers who was convicted in connection to the death of George Floyd, whose passing prompted the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, has been released from custody.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Thomas Lane was released from prison on Tuesday.

In May 2022, 41-year-old Lane entered a guilty plea to state charges of second-degree manslaughter of aiding and abetting. Nevertheless, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges against him for aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder as part of a plea agreement.

For the state charges, he received a three-year prison sentence.

Lane was housed at FCI Englewood in Colorado while serving both sentences concurrently. A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons stated that his sentence on federal charges ended earlier this year while his sentence on state charges ended on Tuesday.

According to an ABC News representative for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Lane will be placed on supervised release for the upcoming year.

Derek Chauvin, the policeman who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty of Floyd’s murder and given a 22 and a half-year prison sentence.

Chauvin was transferred to a federal prison in Big Springs, Texas, on Tuesday, unrelated to Lane. In November of last year, Chauvin was also stabbed at a federal prison in Phoenix, leading to him receiving additional security.

