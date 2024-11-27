Judge Denies Bail for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Yet Again, Citing Threat To Community Safety

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother Janice Combs (C) holds her grandson’s Justin Dior Combs’ hand (L) as they leave the federal court after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:57 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Disgraced producer, rapper, and business owner Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail for the fourth time after a New York federal judge deemed Combs a danger to the community “by clear and convincing evidence.”

Combs has been charged of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs purportedly engaged in “freak offs,” in which he would coerce and manipulate women to engage in sexual acts with male prostitutes by force, drugs, or threats.

Combs would also purportedly watch the acts, masturbating and recording his environment, so that it could be used as collateral against potential whistleblowers or allegedly in order to blackmail, similar to the now-deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Combs’s defense attorneys attempted to get him released on a $50 million bail, requesting home confinement in his large Upper East Side apartment and 24/7 third party private security. Combs’s defense argued that their client’s suggested house arrest conditions would be “far more restrictive” than what he would face in jail.

“There is no legitimate legal basis for continuing to force Mr. Combs to prepare for trial from jail,” argued Alexandra Shapiro, a lawyer representing Combs.

Federal prosecutors then argued that releasing Combs on bail should not be allowed in his case, pointing out his attempts to contact potential witnesses from the Brooklyn jail he’s currently being held at.

Judge Arun Subramanian found the prosecutor’s argument to be valid, stating “there is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering,” which included calls and texts with witnesses.

Additionally, the judge called Combs’s “propensity for violence” into question, showcasing footage from a 2016 video where Combs assaulted his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In response, the defense argued that the video footage was edited, however, Judge Subramanian argued that even still, “There is clearly violence even in the version of the footage submitted by Combs.”

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” stated Judge Subramanian in his ruling.

“Given the nature of the allegations in this case and the information provided by the government, the Court doubts the sufficiency of any conditions that place trust in Combs and individuals in his employment–like a private security detail–to follow those conditions,” Judge Subramanian continued.

Combs’s bail denial comes just a day before Thanksgiving.

