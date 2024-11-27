X Platform Claims Ownership Of Alex Jones’ Infowars Account Amid Bankruptcy Legal Battle

(L) InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images) / (R) A photo illustration of the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:37 PM – Wednesday, November 26, 2024

In the ongoing bankruptcy sale of Alex Jones’ Infowars website to the satirical outlet The Onion, Elon Musk’s social media platform X is now getting involved.

However, according to Jones, Judge Christopher Lopez has allegedly blocked the sale of Infowars, slamming how the auction was conducted.

During an emergency hearing that went on for several hours, Judge Lopez maintained that it was not a legitimate auction. Jones also asserts that it was a “rigged, fake auction” in a released X video.

On Monday, the judge set a hearing for next month.

The X company said in an objection submitted on Monday that Jones’ X accounts could not be auctioned off without the company’s consent due to its terms of service (TOS). The other elements of the deal are not opposed by the platform.

After appearing on the campaign trail and contributing millions to his own pro-Trump super PAC, Musk has grown much closer to President-elect Trump. The X owner has been a regular visitor to Mar-a-Lago since Trump appointed him to co-lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) following the 2024 election.

“The Trustee now seeks to contravene X Corp.’s TOS by improperly selling or otherwise transferring the X Accounts (which neither Jones nor his bankruptcy estate own) to a third party,” X wrote in Monday’s objection. “While X Corp. takes no position as to the sale of any Content posted on the X Accounts, X Corp. is the sole owner of the Services being sold as part of the sale of the X Accounts.”

After the relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims sued Jones for defamation over his theory that the tragic shooting “was a hoax,” the families won $1.5 billion from him, and Jones and his business filed for bankruptcy protection.

Infowars is among the assets currently being liquidated.

Jones, known by many as the world’s most famous conspiracy theorist, first gained notoriety after digging deep and “exposing” former GOP President George W. Bush in the late 1990s, calling him out in regards to certain institutions, policies, and proposals that Jones asserted were hurting the American people.

He also gained even more attention after filming himself sneaking into the famous Bohemian Grove retreat, a restricted 2,700-acre campground in Monte Rio, California, in Sonoma County, where presidents and other elites go to mingle, enjoy entertainment, among other “festivities.”

On the Northern California campground, there is a 40-foot-tall wooden owl, which is considered a staple of the retreat.

An excerpt taken from the book “The Bohemian Grove and Other Retreats” by author G. William Domhoff, which is provided by the CIA’s official library online, explains further just what allegedly goes down at Bohemian Grove.

“Retreats are interesting in and of themselves. They are especially interesting when—like the bacchanalian rites discussed in this book—they involve elaborate rituals, first-class entertainment, a little illicit sex, and some of the richest and most powerful men in the country.”

In the historic Watergate tapes, former GOP President Richard Nixon also mentioned the grove.

“The Bohemian Grove that I attend, from time to time, the Easterners and others that come there.. Is the most f*ggy g**damned thing you could ever imagine,” Nixon stated.

