Report: Birmingham Nightclub Massacre Suspect Accused Of Additional Killings In 4 Other Shootings

Damien McDaniel. (Photo via: Birmingham Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:14 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The suspect accused of a shooting outside a Birmingham, Alabama, nightclub in September has now been charged with killing several other people in a number of other shootings this year.

One Wednesday, the Birmingham Police Department announced the 22-year-old’s charges at a press conference.

Damien McDaniel, who is currently in police custody, was charged with capital murder in connection with the July 13th mass shooting, which killed four people and injured ten more.

McDaniel was already linked to a mass shooting in Birmingham on September 21st, which left four people dead and at least 17 injured.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond stated at the time of the shooting that the shooting was “a hit,” and that the suspects were paid to open fire. Both of the shootings took place outside of nightclubs.

In addition to his connections to two mass shootings, the authorities believe that McDaniel was involved in three other shootings. The fatal shootings occurred over three days in August and September.

In total, police believe that McDaniel killed 11 people and injured 29 others in five separate incidents.

An accomplice of his, Hatarius Woods, 27, has also been charged with capital murder in connection with the July mass shooting. Even more shooters were involved in the September 21st massacre as well, but the investigation into the incidents are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, during a press conference, officer Truman Fitzgerald said that Woods and McDaniel were responsible for roughly 30% of homicides in Birmingham between July and September.

“These individuals started back in July, and they did not stop from September,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We often say on these crime scenes that we have a few select criminals that add to this crime and give Birmingham a bad name.”

