Juan Soto Joins Mets In Record-Breaking $765M Deal, Leaving Yankees Empty-Handed

2:00 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

The New York Mets have signed the top free agent on the market to a record-breaking contract.

On Sunday night, Juan Soto agreed to a record 15-year contract worth $765 million with the Mets. It is the biggest contract in professional sports history.

The massive deal includes an opt-out after five years and no deferred money, sources stated. If Soto does opt out, the Mets can void it by increasing his annual salary in the final 10 seasons by $4 million, from $51 million to $55 million, taking the total value to $805 million.

Additionally, the contract includes a $75 million signing bonus, according to sources.

The 26-year-old now joins All-Star Francisco Lindor in the lineup, which gives the team a powerful 1-2 punch that could possibly now be the best in baseball.

Last season, Soto was part of another loaded roster with the New York Yankees, teaming up with All-Star Aaron Judge to help lead the team to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Multiple sources stated that the Yankees also made a massive offer, with managing partner Hal Steinbrenner increasing his offer to $760 million over 16 years, which is over double what the team gave Judge (nine years, $360 million) in free agency before the 2023 season.

Soto hit a career-high 41 home runs last season with the Yankees and produced a .288 batting average.

The World Series champion arrived last year to the Yankees at the Winter Meetings, when he was traded from the San Diego Padres (with Trent Grisham) for Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Jhony Brito, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vasquez.

Soto will be placed in right field in a lineup that also includes Mark Vienos and Brandon Nimmo. The Mets will have World Series expectations after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

With Soto signed, the Mets can now focus on re-signing free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, who has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Mets.

