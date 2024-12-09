BLM Leader Calls For ‘Black Vigilantes’ To Enact Justice Following Daniel Penny’s Acquittal

Hawk Newsome places a protective mask over his face before participating in a rally in front of the Barclays Center (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:29 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Black Lives Matter (BLM) founder of Greater New York, Hawk Newsome, called for “Black vigilantes” to emerge and come together in order to enact “justice,” following the acquittal of Daniel Penny.

Newsome’s comments come after a jury found 26-year-old Penny, a U.S. Marine Veteran, not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless Black man with a long criminal rap sheet, mental health issues, and drug addiction.

Penny had placed Neely in a chokehold after he threatened the lives of passengers on a New York City subway car.

On May 1st, 2023, Neely, 30, would reportedly not stop screaming and threatening those around him, instilling fear in bystanders on a packed F train and prompting Penny to take matters into his own hands, which is when he put Neely in a chokehold. According to Penny and other witnesses, Neely had been threatening to “kill a motherf—er” and stated that he didn’t care if he was sent back to jail, asserting that “someone” was going to “die today.”

Neely was previously arrested 44 times for assaulting women, one of them being 67-years-old, theft, evading fares, and even an alleged kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in 2015.

Newsome, who strangely claimed to be Neely’s uncle, reportedly threatened Penny himself in the courtroom, declaring “it’s a small f**king world, buddy.”

The BLM leader then spoke to reporters following Penny’s acquittal, calling for “Black vigilante justice.”

“Everybody else has vigilantes. We need some black vigilantes,” he stated. “People want to jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud, how about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us.”

“America will never fix the issue of black people because America needs a punching bag. They have designated us as the punching bag,” he added. “So f**k America. How dare you laugh and cheer when someone gets away with murdering us. I don’t want a march. I want a step.”

Despite Newsome’s condemnation, Dr. Satish Chundru, who testified during the trial, expressed that he did not believe Penny’s chokehold was solely responsible for Neely’s death.

“In your opinion, did Mr. Penny choke Mr. Neely to death?” asked defense attorney Steven Raiser.

“No,” Chundru stated in response, “The chokehold did not cause death.”

Chundru added that Neely’s death was attributed to “the combined effects of sickle cell crisis, the schizophrenia, the struggle and restraint, and the synthetic marijuana,” according to Fox News, adding that the medical records were not consistent with a fatal chokehold.

