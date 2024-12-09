President Biden And First Lady Jill Ignore Kamala Harris At 47th Kennedy Center Honors

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend the 47th Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Chris Kleponis / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:50 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Recorded footage revealed that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden entered the Kennedy Center Honors to a standing ovation, while seemingly ignoring a grinning Vice President Kamala Harris, who was clapping loudly for the couple.

Even though they were still forced to sit directly next to Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the Bidens did not welcome or acknowledge Harris as they entered the 47th Kennedy Center Honors.

“Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight,” the X account “End Wokeness” wrote while sharing a clip, being viewed more than 780,000 times as of early Monday.

The awkward encounter was also highlighted by a number of other social media commentators, many of whom joked that the Bidens must have “voted for President Trump,” who defeated the Democrats handily last month to win the 2024 presidential election.

“What happened to the joy?” asked another user on X. “Can you blame them[?] Best case scenario, she convinced him she would win, worst case the[y] ousted him so she could run. Either way, they probably feel robbed,” a social media commentator wrote.

The uncomfortable exchange happened on Sunday night at the 47th Kennedy Center Honors, an annual event honoring musicians who have had a significant influence in the United States.

Queen Latifah hosted this year’s event at Washington, D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Among the honorees were Director Francis Ford Coppola, Musician Bonnie Raitt, and members of the band The Grateful Dead.

