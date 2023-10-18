Jordan Fails To Win House Speaker In Second Round, More GOP Vote Against Him

The House of Representatives holds its second day of a Speaker of the House election at the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed in his bid to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday after all Democrats and 20 members of his own party declined to vote for him. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flore

10:23 AM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Representative Jim Jordan has fallen short again in his quest to win Speaker of the House. 22 members of the Republican Party refused to back Jordan.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted again for the newest Speaker of the House. The GOP nominee, Jordan (R-Ohio), failed to receive the 217 votes needed to win the speakership.

199 Republicans voted for Jordan this round. A few stray GOP members voted for Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.), former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other members of the Republican Party.

Democrats stayed united in voting for Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). He received 212 votes. Jeffries is currently the Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

There were many notable flips this round. Representative Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) voted for Jordan on Tuesday, but flipped his vote to Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) this round of voting. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) changed his Tuesday vote for Jordan to Scalise. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Calif.) flipped her vote from Jordan to Representative Kay Granger (R-Texas).

Jordan picked up a vote this round from Representative Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), who had previously voted for McCarthy.

On Tuesday’s vote, 22 Republicans voted against Jordan. Jordan can only afford to lose 4 votes from members of the Republican Party.

Here are the Republicans that voted against Jordan.

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Vern Buchanan, of Florida, voted for Rep. Byron Donalds, also of Florida. Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, voted for Rep. Tom Emmer, of Minnesota. Rep. Lori Chavez-Ramer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Florida, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, of California. Rep. Drew Ferguson, of Georgia, voted for Scalise. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. John James, of Michigan, voted for Candice Miller, Public Works Commissioner of Macomb County, Michigan Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for former House Speaker John Boehner. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, voted for Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas. Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise. Rep. Pete Stauber, of Minnesota, voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman, Republican of Arkansas. Stauber voted for Jordan in the first round. Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

