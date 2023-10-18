Six French Airports Forced To Evacuate After High Security Alerts

(Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:45 AM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Six French airports across the country were forced to evacuate people after rising security alerts.

The airports were evacuated due to suspected bomb threats on the same day a synagogue in Berlin was firebombed. Europe is remaining on high alert after an ISIS attack killed two people in Brussels, Belgium.

The airports in Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais received bomb threats on Wednesday morning. Flights were immediately grounded.

Additionally, the Palace of Versailles in Paris was evacuated for the third time this week due to a bomb alert.

France is currently on the highest counter-terrorism alert in Europe after a teacher was stabbed to death by an alleged ISIS fanatic at a school in Arras last week.

Government spokeswoman Olivier Veran said that France must not be afraid and not give into the terrorism.

“This is what the terrorists are waiting for, to terrorize us. We can be vigilant and I prefer to speak about a vigilant society,” Veran said in answer to a question after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“Vigilance, yes. Fear, no,” he added. “And even less so terror, and not psychosis.”

Additionally, France has raised its threat alert level to its highest level, allowing authorities to add 7,000 soldiers to the 3,000 already in the French streets.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of the teacher declared his allegiance to ISIS before taking the victims life.

French officials have not declared if the recent terrorism attacks is a fallout from the Israel-Hamas war.

