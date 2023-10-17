BREAKING: Rep. Jordan Fails To Win Speakership In First Round

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) listens in front of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the House of Representatives votes on a Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:03 AM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Representative Jim Jordan does not have enough support to take the gavel in the first round of voting for the speakership.

On Tuesday, the House gathered to vote for a new Speaker of the House. Jordan (R-Ohio), who is the Republican candidate for speaker, received 200 votes. Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is the Democrat candidate, received 212 votes.

Both Jordan and Jeffries needed at least 217 votes in order to win.

The gut-wrenching vote took place at noon orally, with each member being called by name. Then, members stood up or remained in their seats, indicating their preference for the House speaker role.

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was removed from his position as speaker two weeks ago, supported Jordan during the first round of floor voting on Tuesday. McCarthy’s support for Jordan was met with sporadic cheers from a number of GOP lawmakers present.

Additionally, during the first round of voting, Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.), also cast his ballot for Jordan, and the Republican Party applauded him as well. Following last week’s secret vote, Scalise was the presumed GOP nominee over Jordan. However, he withdrew from the campaign for speaker on Thursday.

McCarthy is not seeking re-election in the future.

The House now remains deadlocked as Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become speaker on the first ballot, and the House has now headed into a recess.

This round of votes marks the 16th time in history that the House has needed multiple ballots to elect a speaker.

The Republican members who voted against Jordan in the first round were:

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, was the first to cast a vote for McCarthy. Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, voted for Emmer. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Garcia. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, was the second to vote for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Giménez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. John James, of Michigan, voted for Cole. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for Scalise. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin Rep. Doug LaMalfa, of California, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy. Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise. Rep. Victoria Spartz, of Indiana, voted for Massie. Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

*Rep. Gus Bilirakis, of Florida was absent from the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

