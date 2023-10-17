FBI: Car Thefts Rose By 10%, Murders Decreased By 6% Nationally In 2022

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016. (Photo by YURI GRIPAS / AFP) (Photo by YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:55 AM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Car thefts spiked by 10% and murders were down 6% in the nation in 2022, according to recent crime statistics revealed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Advertisement

On Monday, a substantial data dump of 11 million criminal cases was released by the FBI, depicting the crime statistics in the United States in 2022.

The FBI shares data each October portraying crime statistics from the year prior, which paints a picture of evident crime in the nation at that time.

From 2021 to 2022, car theft increased and it continues to rise in 2023, according to data from several police departments around the U.S.

The statistics showed that over 1 million vehicles were robbed in 2022. 18% of the suspects who carried out the car theft cases were males under the age of 18.

The other carjacking criminals were working in groups, which was a 13% rise from 2021. According to the FBI, the majority of the car theft occurrences happened between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight.

As for violent crime, which consists of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, aggravated assault, and robbery, the data showed a decrease by 2% in 2022.

The FBI reported that murders dropped by 6%. However, the agency did not specify those particular numbers in the data.

The report showcases that there were over 6.5 million property crime occurrences in 2022. As a result, property crime showed a 7% increase from 2021 to 2022. Therefore, there was an offense rate of approximately 1,954 property crime cases per 100,000 people.

This number is up from 2021, when the offense data rate was 1,832 property crimes per 100,000 people. In addition, property crime on college campuses resulted in a 35% increase in 2022.

According to the statistics, more people under the age of 18 were shot in 2022 than in 2021. The number of juvenile victims of deadly gun violence climbed by 11.8%, from 1,300 to 1,500, while the number of juvenile victims of non-fatal gunshot events increased by 10.6%, from 61,800 to 68,300.

There has been an estimated 42.7% male property crime offenses and 42.9% female property crime offenses between the ages of 35 and 64 years old in 2022.

The data released by the FBI was provided with statistics from over 15,000 police agencies around the U.S., which is an increase of about 1,500 law enforcement agencies compared to 2021.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement