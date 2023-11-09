Jill Stein Announces 2024 Presidential Bid As Green Party Candidate

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

4:18 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

A former Green Party presidential candidate threw her name back into the U.S. presidential election race once again.

Jill Stein announced her 2024 campaign bid on Thursday, which will make it the third time that she has attempted to become president after failed attempts in 2012 and 2016.

An official campaign launch is expected to happen later this month.

Stein asserted that the “political system is broken” in a video posted on X (Twitter). “I’m running for president to offer a better choice for the people outside the failed two-party system,” Stein said. “We’ll put a pro-worker, anti-war, climate emergency agenda front and center in this election and on the ballot in November.”

She was previously accused of being the candidate who prevented 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton from winning in her battle against former President Donald Trump, since Stein received a portion of progressive votes in key battleground states.

Clinton blamed Stein for losing the 2016 election in her 2017 book “What Happened.” “There were more than enough Stein voters to swing the result, just like Ralph Nader did in Florida and New Hampshire in 2000,” Clinton wrote.

However, Stein only received 1% of the popular vote in 2016 and she justified her campaign run, stating: “I think if there’s anything to regret in this election, it’s the fact that the American people were given the two most disliked and untrusted candidates in our history. They were clamoring for more voices and more choices,” Stein said afterwards.

According to political analysts, Democrats believe that presidential candidate Cornel West and Representative Dean Phillips’s (D-MN) campaign could inhibit current President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, swinging it to Trump’s favor.

Meanwhile, Stein is remaining steadfast in her decision.

“Political insiders always smear outsiders like us, and try to shame voters who want better choices,” Stein said. “But without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy. It’s time to offer the American people a real choice on their ballot independent of the failed establishment.”

