NewsNation To Host Next GOP Debate With Megyn Kelly As Moderator

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:43 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

NewsNation announced that they will be hosting the next Republican presidential debate with three moderators that include conservative media personality Megyn Kelly.

On Thursday, the news station announced that they will host the December 6th Republican primary debate and that there will be three moderators joining the event.

The moderators for the debate will be Kelly, NewsNation host Elizabeth Vargas, and The Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson.

According to the statement, the discussion will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on NewsNation and The CW Network, with an encore showing at 7:00 p.m. MT and 8:00 p.m. PT for those in the western time zones.

The debate will also be aired live on Rumble, the Canadian video platform most notably known for its “pro-free speech” guidelines.

According to a media report released last week, the fourth debate standards will determine if the candidates qualify to participate

All candidates must achieve at least 6% support in two nationwide surveys, or 6% support in one national poll and 6% support in one statewide poll in one of the crucial early voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.

They must also have at least 80,000 donors, with 200 or more from each of the 20 states or territories.

Kelly has moderated five Republican primary debates throughout her career, including the first GOP primary debate of the 2016 presidential cycle, which was watched by a record 24 million viewers while she was at Fox News.

The podcast host also debated former President Trump during that event after challenging him on previous statements that he had made about women. Trump made news by declaring that he could see “blood coming out of her eyes… blood coming out of her wherever,” referencing Kelly.

However, on a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly stated that any ill will between herself and the former president was simply “water under the bridge.”

