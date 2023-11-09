8 Dead In Car Crash Involving Suspected Human Smuggler

This image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows mangled vehicles at the scene of crash, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, near Batesville, Texas. Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:29 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

A car crash has left eight people dead and one of them was suspected to have been a human smuggler.

On Wednesday, the driver of a car suspected of transporting smuggled migrants fled from police and collided with an oncoming vehicle on a South Texas highway, killing eight people.

According to reports, the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. when the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic attempted to outrun Zavala County Sheriff’s Office authorities and tried to pass a semi truck but ended up colliding with a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, which caught fire.

The State Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that everyone in both vehicles died.

The driver of the Civic is reported to have been a 21-year-old who had five other passengers in his car.

According to Spokesperson Christopher Olivarez, the passengers of the Civic were reported to be from Honduras.

The victims in the Equinox are said to be a couple from Georgia.

“The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala (County deputies) when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone,” said Olivarez.

The investigation is still ongoing and the identities of the victims have not been released as authorities are still letting their families know first.

