Jen Psaki Agrees To Testify In House Afghanistan Withdrawal Probe

OAN’s Jacob Miller

3:56 PM – Monday, June 17, 2024

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has agreed to testify in a House probe into the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, but with a caveat.

In a letter to Psaki on Monday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) confirmed that she accepted an invitation to appear in front of his panel for a transcribed interview.

However, he pointed out that she only said she’d appear if the Biden White House lets her.

McCaul stated that Psaki has been refusing to testify for months, while other top officials have willingly volunteered to talk with his committee.

He said his staff would be willing to participate in any meeting between Psaki and the White House. He hopes she can resolve her issues by her expected June 26th appearance.

