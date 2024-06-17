House Of Representatives Pass Resolution To Automatically Enroll Men Ages 18-26 In Military Draft

(Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:11 PM – Monday, June 17, 2024

A resolution that automatically enrolls young men in selective service and alters the mandatory draft age to 18–26 years old was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday.

“Young men are already required to register for selective service if they are between the ages of 18 and 25, but the new resolution would enroll them automatically,” Just the News reported.

It is also considered a felony if an eligible man does not register for the draft, even though it has not been utilized in 50 years.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes the defense budget for the upcoming fiscal year and outlines the government’s top defense and national security policy priorities, was included in the resolution.

In a vote of 217 to 199, the House approved the NDAA.

“By using available federal databases, the [Selective Service] agency will be able to register all of the individuals required and thus help ensure that any future military draft is fair and equitable,” Democrat Pennsylvania Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said during a debate on the issue last month, Defense News reported. “This will also allow us to rededicate resources—basically, that means money—towards reading readiness and towards mobilization… rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

However, the NDAA’s ability to pass in the Democrat-led Senate could very likely be hampered by its inclusion of provisions pertaining to diversity initiatives, LGBTQ-related concerns, and abortion.

Significant pay increases for service members were also included, with junior enlisted soldiers receiving a raise of 19% and other service members receiving a raise of 4.5%.

