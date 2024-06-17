Poll: 53% Of Hispanics In U.S. Support Deportation Of Illegal Immigrants

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:30 PM – Monday, June 17, 2024

A new poll suggests that more than half of Hispanics support a mass deportation program.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll of registered voters conducted earlier this month, 62% of Americans support and just 38% oppose a “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally.”

The survey polled 1,615 registered voters between June 5th and 7th, with a margin of error of 3.8 points.

The poll found that mass deportation was more popular than expected for those who labeled themselves as Hispanics, with 53% saying they would favor such a program and 47% saying they would be against it. Among Black people, it was 47% in favor and 53% opposed.

An Axios poll published in April also found that a majority of Americans support the mass deportations of illegal immigrants as well, including 45% of Hispanics who were in favor of such a measure.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has been campaigning on a plan of launching the largest deportation in U.S. history if he wins back the White House in November.

A “much smaller portion of Americans who purport to favor mass deportation of undocumented immigrants would support what it would practically entail,” said Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, U.K., to Newsweek.

“Showing papers on-demand. Racial profiling. A huge increase in the number and scale of ICE raids. But the polling is reflective of just how dissatisfied American voters are with the failure of both Republicans and Democrats to secure the border. Immigration is again surging to the top of the ‘most important problem’ list because Washington has shown itself completely ill-equipped to execute common-sense immigration enforcement.”

In an interview with Time magazine in April, Trump said he would utilize the National Guard as part of his process to deport millions of illegals across the country in a second term.

“If I thought things were getting out of control, I would have no problem using the military, per se,” he said. “We have to have safety in our country. We have to have law and order in our country. And whichever gets us there, but I think the National Guard will do the job.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden took executive action earlier in June that limits asylum processing once encounters with migrants between ports of entry reach 2,500 per day. It immediately went into effect because the latest figures were far higher, at about 4,000 daily.

The Biden administration has blamed the border crisis on Republicans. Biden recently said that the GOP left him with no choice but to take executive action after claiming they “tanked the bipartisan legislation” that would have overhauled the system to provide faster and tougher immigration enforcement at Trump’s expense.

