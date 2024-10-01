JD Vance Spars With Moderators Before Both Candidates’ Mics Get Cut 

US Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance (L) and Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz participate in the Vice Presidential debate hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on October 1, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:26 PM – Tuesday, October 1, 2024

CBS News cut off both vice presidential candidate’s microphones during the Tuesday debate following a spat with moderators.

Vance (R-Ohio) spoke over the moderators after feeling like he was unfairly “fact-checked” by host Margaret Brennan when he was speaking about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

“Look, in Springfield, Ohio, and in communities all across this country, you’ve got schools that are overwhelmed. You’ve got hospitals that are overwhelmed. You’ve got housing that is totally unaffordable because we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans,” the GOP vice presidential candidate said in response to a question about immigration.

“The people that I’m most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’ open border,” he added.

Brennan then responded to the viewers, saying that “Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status or temporary protected status.”

Following her statement, she began moving on to the next topic but was stopped by Vance.

“Since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on,” Vance shot back. “So there’s an application called the CBP One app where you can go on and apply for asylum or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.

“That is not a person coming in applying for a green card and waiting for 10 years,” he added.

“Thank you, senator, for describing the legal process,” Brennan said, trying to move things along.

Before she could move on, Walz (D-Minn.) chimed into the conversation.

“Those laws have been on the books since 1990,” Walz said.

“That CBP One app has not been on the books since 1990 …” Vance fired back.

Even though they both attempted to keep talking, both of their microphone’s were muted.

“Gentlemen, the audience can’t hear you because your mics are cut,” Brennan informed the candidates. “We have so much we want to get to. Thank you for explaining the legal process.”

