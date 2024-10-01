Walz Stumbles During First Question Of VP Debate, Confuses Israel And Iran 

Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:06 PM – Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Governor Tim Walz seemed to stumble during the vice presidential candidate debate, confusing Israel and Iran.

When answering the first question of the night, Walz (D-Minn.) appeared nervous and said Iran when meaning Israel.

“Iran — er — Israel’s ability to defend itself is absolutely fundamental,” Walz said. “The expansion of Israel and its proxies is an absolute fundamental necessity for the United States.”

Walz did not go on to clarify whom he believed to be Israel’s “proxies.”

He instead went on to slam former President Donald Trump, accusing him of displaying a “fickleness” toward remaining partners with United States allies and coalitions.

However, Walz did not answer the original question asked.

To the same question, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance (R-Ohio) replied that he would support whatever decision Israel made to keep their country safe.

“Look, it is up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe,” he said, “and we should support our allies wherever they are when they’re fighting the bad guys.”

“I think that’s the right approach to take with the Israel question,” Vance added.

