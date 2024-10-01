Thousands Of Americans Unable To Pay Monthly Rent Following RentCafe Website Crash 

A man sits with his laptop at a cafe on January 14, 2022. (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:01 PM – Tuesday, October 1, 2024

RentCafe, a website that allows apartment and house renters to pay their landlords, has seemingly crashed due to an outage, leaving thousands of people unable to pay their rent.

On Tuesday, thousands of people in the U.S. were blocked from being able to pay rent on the first day of the month of October.

(Photo screenshot of what online users see when they click.)

Online users in California, New York, Texas, and Colorado have all reported issues, along with other states across the nation.

Although the exact number of people affected is currently unknown, RentCafe has previously reported that it receives over 80 million visits annually.

Meanwhile, online users on Reddit, a social news aggregation, content rating, and forum social network, claimed that they had spoken with their landlords, who maintained that the rent payment website “should be fixed by tomorrow.”

Additionally, other renters were reportedly told by landlords that their payments are not considered late until October 5th, so they still have time to pay, even though the platform is down.

