Janet Yellen Says U.S. Can Support Both Wars

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 21: U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen listens during an open session of a Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting at the Department of the Treasury on April 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:53 AM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen revealed on Monday that she has no doubt the U.S. could fund both the Israel and Ukraine wars.

Advertisement

During an interview with Britain’s Sky News, Yellen claimed that the U.S. could “absolutely” afford to fund both ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe.

“America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs, and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. The American economy is doing extremely well.” Yellen said in an interview with Sky News.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is urging Congress to pass an emergency aid package that would be delivering support to both Ukraine and Israel.

Additionally, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that President Joe Biden is planning on speaking with lawmakers about the need to approve an aid package for both nations.

“The president has made clear that he is going to go to Congress with a package of funding for Ukraine as well as continued support for Israel,” Sullivan said. He noted the cost of the aid package will be “significantly higher” than $2 billion.

However, with a vacant House Speaker, the House is unable to pass any legislation, which includes a bill to help Israel in their war with Hamas.

Yellen said the U.S. needs to be able to release funds immediately and that it is a priority, urging Republicans to elect a new Speaker.

“America stands behind Israel, period,” Yellen said. “America has also made clear to Israel, we’re working very closely with the Israelis, that they have a right to defend themselves. But it’s important to try to spare innocent civilian lives to the maximum extent possible.”

Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza after hitting the area with continuous air strikes. Over 1,400 Israelis were killed by the Hamas terrorist attacks and Palestinian authorities have said at least 2,670 people have been killed in Gaza.

Biden is visiting Israel on Wednesday to meet with top officials to discuss the Israel-Hamas war.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement