House Speaker Vote Expected To Be Held On Tuesday, Democrat Rep. Says

OAN’s James Meyers

12:18 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark said that a new House Speaker vote is slated for Tuesday at noon, according to Reuters.

Republican Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was able to secure the nomination on Friday after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who originally won the nomination for the position, dropped out of the race the day before.

However, according to GOP officials, Jordan is still facing at least “10 to 20” holdouts and could fall short of being elected.

After the unexpected ousting of Republican Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) was named the interim.

However, the House has been unable to conduct most of its business, including holding votes for an Israel aid package after the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear if Jordan will be able to secure at least 217 votes, which is the amount required to be elected to the position. Republicans can only afford to lose four votes in order to get to a majority.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) told Face the Nation that he will be supporting Jordan as the nominee and strongly believes that he can secure the required votes for the position.

