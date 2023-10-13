Rep. Jordan Nominated For House Speaker, Still Short of 217 Votes As House Republicans Break For Weekend

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) speaks as House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) listens during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Leader McCarthy held a news conference to discuss the Jan 6th Committee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:53 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan has inched closer to becoming the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Jordan defeated Georgia Representative Austin Scott (R-Ga.) in a secret ballot vote of 124-81 Friday afternoon.

However, the House Judiciary chairman is still 65 votes short of 217, the necessary number to clinch the role of Speaker. In a validation vote, Jordan won 152-55.

Sources told Politico that House Republicans would be breaking for the weekend.

Jordan previously lost a secret ballot when up against Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.). Scalise withdrew from the race on Thursday night when it became evident he did not have a pathway to winning 217 votes on the House floor.

As of right now, the House Republican conference does not have a candidate that can win 217 votes on the floor of the House as the November 17th government funding deadline looms.

Jordan has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

