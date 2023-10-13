Cameraman killed, 2 Journalists Injured In Israel-Lebanon Border

(Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:32 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

A Reuters videographer was killed and two journalists were injured while reporting at the Israel-Lebanon border.

On Friday, Issam Abdallah, a Reuters cameraman was killed and Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, two Reuters journalists, were injured following an Israeli artillery strike near the Israel-Lebanon border.

The statement released by Reuters said that the incident was caught on camera and seen in a livestream video on their YouTube.

A loud, piercing sound could be heard during the livestream as the missile allegedly struck the location. Screams are heard as smoke and debris filled the scene.

A woman can be reportedly heard yelling, “What happened?” and continually yelling, “I can’t feel my legs!” while in the background, a man can be heard screaming and swearing.

Shortly after the incident, Reuters announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that they took the livestream down.

In the statement the news agency shared their condolences and announced they are working with authorities to seek more information.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” the statement said. “We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues.”

News outlet Al Jazeera also reported that two of their journalists, Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhya, were injured in the border area strike.

According to a non-profit organization, Committee to Protect Journalists, the deaths of at least 10 journalists covering the conflict between Israel and Gaza have been recorded.

