Trump Promises To Repeal Biden’s Electric Vehicle Mandate, Make UAW Workers ‘Rich’

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:05 PM – Friday, October 13, 2023

Former President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate in a new video released Friday, pledging to end it if he returns to the White House.

“I will repeal Joe Biden’s electric vehicle, and I will do everything in my power to achieve a drastic reduction in the cost of a new car,” Trump said.

Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a strict new automobile pollution limit that would mandate at least two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032.

“The whole concept of only electric is ridiculous,” Trump said in the video. “But it’s all because of Crooked Joe’s socialist Green New Deal.”

Trump argued that Biden’s push for more electric vehicles is driving up the cost of automobiles.

“Car prices are up nearly 30% since I left the office, with the average new car now costing an astonishing $50,000 and more,” Trump said. “The typical car payment is now almost $750 per month. It’s a war on American automobiles, and it’s a war on the American family.”

The Consumer Price Index for September 2023 showed new vehicle prices rose 2.5% year-over-year. Trump also took time to call on the leadership of the United Auto Workers to endorse him over Biden for president.

“Tell your union head, United Auto Workers, Shawn Fain, tell him to not endorse the Democrats,” said Trump. “They are going to put you out of business. You’re going to be out of a job.”

“I’m going to make you rich,” Trump continued. “I’m going to get you a job. You’re going to make a lot of money, and you’re going to make a lot of cars.”

Ford CEO James Farley recently revealed that electric vehicles require 40% less employees to manufacture than gasoline-powered automobiles. In addition, the America First Policy Institute estimates that Biden’s EV mandate could eliminate up to 117,000 auto-manufacturing jobs in the Rust Belt. Finally, according to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study, more than 60% of Americans want their next car to be powered by gasoline while only 8% prefer a standard electric vehicle.

