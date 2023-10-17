Iran Says Action Is Imminent And ‘Resistance’ Will Stop ‘Any Action In Gaza’

(BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:11 AM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Iranian officials warned Israel that an invasion into Gaza would be met with action.

Advertisement

The leaders of Iran stated on Monday that action against Israel is imminent and that the “leaders of the Resistance” will not allow an invasion into Gaza.

“The resistance front is capable of waging a long-term war with the enemy Israel … in the coming hours, we can expect a preemptive action by the resistance front,” Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a live broadcast on state TV.

Israel delayed their ground invasion into Gaza and it was reportedly because of fears that Hezbollah would intervene once Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were distracted in the south.

Meanwhile, Iran has denied any involvement in the Hamas terrorist attacks, which killed over 1,400 Israelis.

Iran has supported Hamas and backed the plight of Palestinians since 1979.

“Leaders of the resistance will not allow the Zionist regime to take any action in Gaza. … All options are open and we cannot be indifferent to the war crimes committed against the people of Gaza,” Amir-Abdollahian added, in reference to a meeting he had with Hezbollah leaders Saturday.

Additionally, Amir-Abdollahian claimed it is essential to fight Israel over Gaza.

“If we do not defend Gaza today, we should defend our cities tomorrow. Mr. Nasrallah has also said that if they do not take preemptive action, they will have to fight with Zionist forces in Beirut,” he said, referring to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. “The issue is that what has happened to the Zionist regime was an earthquake. … The Zionist regime collapsed on Oct. 7.”

Since the horrific attacks Israel has sent in continuous airstrikes resulting in 2,808 people being killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei celebrated Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat, he said last week.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement