Iran’s Khamenei Praises Hamas, Warns Retaliation Could Be Even ‘Greater Disaster’ For Israel

(BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:59 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Iran denied any responsibility for the warfare that is taking place in Israel and also said that Hamas inflicted an “irreparable” defeat on the nation, according to Iran’s ruling cleric.

He continued, warning that Israel’s response to the attack could lead to a “greater disaster” for the Jewish state.

“From the military and intelligence aspects, this defeat is irreparable,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told an audience of Iranian military cadets, according to Iranian media. “It is a devastating earthquake. It is unlikely that the usurping regime will be able to use the help of the West to repair the deep impacts that this incident has left on its ruling structures.”

Iran has been historically known to back the Islamic terrorist group Hamas. Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, despises Jewish people, and denies Israel’s right to exist overall.

“There’s a degree of complicity here, but Iran has been supporting Hamas for many, many years,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. “We haven’t seen hard, tangible evidence that Iran was directly involved in participating in or resourcing and planning these sets of complex attacks that Hamas pulled off over the weekend. Again, we’re going to keep looking at it.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorized the war as a civilization clash.

“And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas,” Netanyahu said on Monday. “In fighting Hamas, Israel is not only fighting for its own people. It is fighting for every country that stands against barbarism. Israel will win this war, and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world wins.”

Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “complete siege” on Monday of the Gaza Strip, which is home to almost 2.3 million Palestinians. Israeli officials have warned and emphasized that innocent Palestinian civilians should leave the city centers immediately.

“We are putting a complete siege on Gaza,” Gallant said on Monday. “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed. We’re fighting animals and are acting accordingly.”

Hamas has reportedly taken over 150 hostages, killing almost 1,000 Israelis and leaving another 3,400 people injured, according to the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

“A senior Israeli government source said Monday that Israel has indications that Iran pushed Hamas into carrying out its massive infiltration and deadly assault, and that Iran was also pushing Hezbollah to be ready for conflict with Israel,” the Times of Israel reported.

On Tuesday morning, Israel said that they have taken back control of the Gaza border and that they were planting mines where terrorists had destroyed the barrier during the bloody 4-day conflict.

