Israel: Two Senior Hamas Members Killed

A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on October 8, 2023. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:48 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Israel’s military has reportedly killed two senior members of the brutal Islamic terrorist group, Hamas.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that one of its aircraft struck and killed Jawad Abu Shamala, the Hamas Minister of Economy in the Gaza Strip, during an overnight airstrike.

Israeli media reports stated that he was in charge of managing the terrorist group’s funds and was also responsible for “financing and directing terror in and outside the Gaza Strip.”

The second terrorist who was reportedly killed in an airstrike was Zakaria Abu Ma’amr.

Abu Ma’amr was a senior member of Hamas’ political bureau and the head of the Ministry of National Relations in the Policy Bureau of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“He was a senior Hamas decision-maker and coordinator between terror groups in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to the IDF, Abu Ma’amr was a confidant to Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ Gaza chief.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari sent a message out to Sinwar during a press conference on Monday.

“Yahya Sinwar is the commander of the campaign, and he is a dead man,” Hagari says in a press conference.

This comes after Israel ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ air, land, and sea attack on the Jewish State on Saturday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, over 1,000 Israeli’s, mostly civilians, have been murdered, 14 Americans have been killed, and dozens of diverse individuals have also been kidnapped and taken hostage in Gaza.

