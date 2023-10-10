President’s Brother Frank Biden Responds To ‘Leaked’ Nude Selfie

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

12:47 PM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A naked photo of Frank Biden, President Joe Biden’s younger brother, is circulating online after originally being shared on a website in 2018.

The photo was uploaded to GuysWithiPhones.com, which is reportedly a popular site among the gay community for posting revealing photos and leaving comments.

Frank Biden, 69, has responded to the photo, claiming that he did not post it.

“I’ve absolutely no comment. I could care less. I haven’t even looked at it,” Frank said Monday morning when asked about the revealing picture. “They must have hacked my phone. Anything that is a revealing picture of some kind is between Mindy and me,” he added.

The President’s brother has been in a committed relationship with Mindy Ward, 50, since 2010.

Ward was a Hooters waitress before later becoming an American Airlines flight attendant. She has two children from a previous marriage that ended in 2013. Frank and Mindy currently reside together in a house in Lake Worth, Florida, which is owned by Ward’s parents.

The controversial selfie of the younger Biden brother was uncovered by the non-profit Marco Polo, which has been investigating political corruption within the Biden family for years.

The photo has spread online like wildfire, making its way to other social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is also not the first time Frank has been under scrutiny.

In 2020, information emerged that he had spent 20 years avoiding a $1 million judgement for the car crash killing of a man in California in 1999 – despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars as a senior advisor.

According to police reports on the incident, Frank had rented a Jaguar car and allowed his friend to drive 80mph in a 35mph zone, operating the stick shift from the passenger seat. Then, they fatally struck a pedestrian as he crossed the road.

The victim, Michael Albano, was a 38-year-old single father. Albano’s family spent years fighting for the money that they say Frank owed them.

After news began circulating in 2020 of Frank’s many debts, he finally began making payments to the Albano family.

Over the years, Frank has been arrested for a DUI, driving with a suspended license, and petty theft at a Blockbuster store in Pompano Beach, Florida.

