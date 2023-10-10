Israel Says It Has Secured Its Border With Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)

11:00 AM – Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Four days after Hamas terrorists invaded the nation and started an onslaught that has already claimed the lives of over 1,000 Israelis, Israel said that it has restored control of its border with the Gaza Strip.

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have been ongoing, with Palestinian authorities saying that more than 800 people have been killed.

The battle between Hamas and Israel is in its fourth day.

Israeli Defense Forces are currently working to fulfill the government’s vow to track down the militants and escalate its offensive in Gaza, a Palestinian territory governed by Hamas, with an estimated population of two million.

On Tuesday, reporters visited the village of Kfar Aza, which is near the Gaza border, where a violent scene was carried out by Hamas. Israeli soldiers have just begun the process of recovering the bodies of residents who were brutally killed.

According to soldiers on the scene, Hamas forces entered the village, setting homes ablaze and taking the lives of families. An Israeli officer who spoke to the press reported that some of the deceased individuals had also been beheaded.

One Israeli military leader characterized the conflict as a “massacre.”

“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them,” Maj Gen Itai Veruv said.

“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre,” he added.

Bodies of Hamas militants were reportedly found at the site, along with Israeli residents.

Israel has ordered a comprehensive blockade on Gaza, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stating that no supplies, including food, gas, and electricity, will be permitted into the densely populated area.

Israel has also initiated the call-up of 300,000 reservists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized on Monday that the campaign against Hamas is in its early stages.

If Israel carries out bombings on Gaza residences without prior warning, Hamas has asserted that they will retaliate by executing captives.

U.S. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby expressed concern regarding the whereabouts of several Americans who are currently unaccounted for.

President Joe Biden has disclosed that at least 14 Americans have lost their lives in the ongoing warfare and that Americans are among those being held captive by Hamas.

