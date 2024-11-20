Jaguar’s Rebrand Sparks Backlash, ‘Woke’ And ‘Outdated’

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:03 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The car brand Jaguar may be facing its own Bud Light moment after receiving online criticism from a new ad released on Tuesday.

Jaguar released a new promotional video debuting its reimagined logo on its X account under the new slogan “Copy Nothing.”

The new ad features “androgynous models in brightly colored outfits,” including one man wearing a dress, along with other slogans such as “live vivid,” “delete ordinary” and “break moulds.”

Additionally, the ad did not feature a car throughout its entire 30-second run.

Just after the ad premiered on the social media platform, X users became critical of the company for releasing what they called a “Bud Light 2.0” campaign, appearing to focus on “wokeness” and modernism over selling luxury vehicles.

The clip has been viewed more than 6.6 million times on X, causing backlash from many viewers.

“Do you sell cars?” Tesla chief executive Elon Musk wrote. “This just made me want to sell my Jaguar and I don’t even own a Jaguar,” conservative corporate activist Robby Starbuck joked.

“What in the actual hell is this,” another X user said. “The future,” Jaguar hit back. Influencer Collin Rugg wrote, “Oof. We already turned the page on this.” “We assume that 10% to 15% of our current Jaguar customers will follow us, so relatively few,” Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover said in an interview with Motor1 in July.

Santini Pietrosanti, the head of brand strategy, highlighted Jaguar’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards for LGBTQ+ icons in London in October.

“At Jaguar, we are passionate about our people, and we are committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and unified culture that is representative not only of the people who use our products, but in a society in which we all live, a culture in which our employees can bring their authentic selves to work,” he said. “And we are on a transformational journey of our own, driven by a belief in diversity, inclusion, creativity, policy, and most importantly, action,” Pietrosanti continued. “We’ve established over 15 DEI groups.”

Meanwhile, Jaguar’s sales have gone down in recent years, with less than 67,000 cars sold across the globe in 2023.

Right now there are only 122 Jaguar dealerships in the U.S., down from a bigger number of 200, according to Car and Driver magazine.

