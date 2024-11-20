Exposing Media Bias On Cabinet Picks And Biden’s Spending Spree

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:25 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Beyond the Deception with Craig Huey: Craig Huey highlights underreported and misrepresented stories from mainstream media. This week, Craig discusses the bias in how outlets like 60 Minutes portray Trump’s cabinet picks as a “team of loyalists.” He also examines reports of the Biden administration’s impending spending spree during its lame-duck period, questioning why over $1 trillion in misused funds hasn’t faced mainstream media criticism.