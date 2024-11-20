Bill Clinton: U.S. Is More Likely To Elect A Female President If She Is ‘A Conservative Republican Woman’

Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally for Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the first day of North Carolina early voting in Durham, North Carolina, October 17, 2024. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:52 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton suggested in a recent interview that after Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican woman might have an easier time becoming elected as commander-in-chief.

During the interview, which aired on Sunday, journalist Tracy Smith asked about the possibility of a future female president in the U.S., to which Clinton replied “maybe.”

“I think in some ways we’ve moved to the right as a reaction to all the turmoil. And I think if Hillary had been nominated in 2008, she would’ve walked in, just like Obama did,” he added.

Clinton also spoke about his new book “Citizen,” and Smith asked again if the country had shifted politically following Harris’ loss.

“Well, I think all these cultural battles that we’re fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run,” Clinton continued.

“So, you think it has more to do with party than gender?” Smith responded.

“No,” Clinton responded. “Although I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win.”

Clinton also noted that this was his opinion because that was what “Margaret Thatcher did” in the past. Thatcher, a conservative, was the first woman prime minister of the United Kingdom. She was in office from 1979 to 1990.

“I still think we’ll have a female president pretty soon,” Clinton continued.

Clinton’s book reportedly details his past frustration during the time when he was being questioned about his infamous affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Smith then asked the former Democrat president why his book even included a portion about the affair.

“Because I thought I needed to say something about it, and I wanted to be as helpful as I could to let her turn the page. I think she should be given a chance to build a life that is about her and the future, and not, you know, being whiplashed into an old story,” Clinton responded.

“I live with it all the time,” Clinton wrote in “Citizens” of the Lewinsky scandal. “I wish her nothing but the best.”

Clinton campaigned for Harris in the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election, and he appeared alongside President Joe Biden during his previous re-election campaign as well.

