Ellen DeGeneres Moves To Great Britain Following Trump’s Victory

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:27 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

It has been revealed that former television host Ellen DeGeneres has moved to Great Britain following President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, and she allegedly plans to never return.

DeGeneres, along with her wife, former actress Portia de Rossi, have moved to Cotswolds, a rural region almost two hours away from London.

TMZ reported that the couple plans to list their Montecito, California, mansion as well, confirming their intentions to stay out of the United States, as they were “very disillusioned” with Trump’s landslide victory, according to TMZ.

DeGeneres was a donor for Vice President Kamala Harris, in addition to being an outspoken supporter of hers.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” she previously wrote.

It has been speculated by sources close to DeGeneres that Trump’s victory was reportedly the “primary motivation” for the move. However, the couple also thought “a fresh start couldn’t hurt,” after surfacing allegations came to light regarding how DeGeneres fostered a toxic work environment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Additionally, DeGeneres touched on certain details after essentially being “kicked out of show business,” in a recent comedy special titled “Four Your Approval.”

“I decided to take up gardening,” she stated. “I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on … Oh yea, I got kicked out of show business … Yea, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline,” she joked. “Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f–k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”

Meanwhile, social media users poked fun in support of DeGeneres’s move out of the country.

“Every day the news just gets better and better,” one user responded.

“Good. We’re getting rid of the bad apples so easily. They will fit perfectly in the UK. lol,” another added.

