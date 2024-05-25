Jack Smith Requests Gag Order On Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jericho Dancel

12:59 PM – Saturday, May 25, 2024

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Florida classified materials case has been asked to place a gag order on the 45th president.

Advertisement

In a filing on Friday, special counsel Jack Smith asked Judge Aileen Cannon to approve the order after Trump claimed that the FBI was authorized to use lethal force when they raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

Smith argued that Trump’s statements have the potential to “pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to the law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

“Whether a particular statement meets that test must be determined by reference to the statement’s full context,” the filing read. “But that condition would clearly prohibit further statements deceptively claiming that the agents involved in the execution of the search warrant were engaged in an effort to kill him, his family, or Secret Service agents.”

Trump’s legal team has yet to comment on Smith’s motion.

This comes after Judge Cannon indefinitely postponed the classified documents trial. It is unlikely that the trial will occur prior to the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!