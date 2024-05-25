Father Of Israeli Hostage Calls For Others’ Release

A visitor looks at a giant backlight screen bearing the portraits of the Israeli people who were killed during the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, at the National Library in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2024. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

OAN’s Cameron Walker

12:35 PM –Saturday, May 25, 2024

The father of a slain Israeli hostage is calling for the rest of those being held by Hamas to be released.

On Friday, Reuven Yablonka told reporters he was relieved that his son’s body was found and how he is now able to have a proper burial in Israel after nearly eight months.

His son’s body, along with those of two other hostages, were recovered from Gaza by Israel’s military.

The 42-year-old was one of the victims massacred by Hamas during the Nova Music Festival on October 7th.

Yablonka says that after the funeral, he will hear the details of the recovery operation.

“They found Hanan in a tunnel, there was an operation, and we will get all the details after the seven-day mourning period,” Yablonka said. “They wanted to come and tell me, but I said ‘no thank you, first I’ll arrange the funeral, and then tell me.’ I also understand that the guys who took part in the night operation want to come and visit us, the family.”

Families of the hostages continue to call on the Israeli government to increase efforts to bring the remaining 130-hostages home.

