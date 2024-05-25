Fauci Encourages Columbia Med Students To Lie

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell
11:39 AM –Saturday, May 25, 2024
President Joe Biden’s and Harrison Butker’s commencement speeches were both under the microscope, allowing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s to seemingly fly under the radar.
Though last week’s speech at Columbia is getting little coverage, many are saying it is much more concerning.
Amid his comments inflating his legacy, Fauci once again denigrated thousands of Americans opposed to the mRNA vaccines, social distancing and masking. He referred to those opposing his views as anti-science.
His message to the medical students was to push back on dissenting voices, even if they turn out to be right.
Fauci is likely expected to face questions about these very issues when he testifies on June 3rd before a House committee investigating him.
