Fauci Encourages Columbia Med Students To Lie

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, attends his final briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on November 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Fauci spoke on the updated COVID-19 booster shots and encouraged individuals to get their vaccines. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

11:39 AM –Saturday, May 25, 2024

President Joe Biden’s and Harrison Butker’s commencement speeches were both under the microscope, allowing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s to seemingly fly under the radar.

Advertisement

Though last week’s speech at Columbia is getting little coverage, many are saying it is much more concerning.

Amid his comments inflating his legacy, Fauci once again denigrated thousands of Americans opposed to the mRNA vaccines, social distancing and masking. He referred to those opposing his views as anti-science.

His message to the medical students was to push back on dissenting voices, even if they turn out to be right.

Fauci is likely expected to face questions about these very issues when he testifies on June 3rd before a House committee investigating him.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!