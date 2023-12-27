Jack Smith Asks Chutkan To Stop Trump From Making ‘Partisan Political Attacks’ During Election Trial

L| United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan (Photo Via; U.S. District Court) M| Special counsel Jack Smith (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) R| Donald Trump (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:06 PM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to block former President Donald Trump from making “partisan political attacks.”

On Wednesday, Smith’s office requested that United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan prohibit the 45th president from “falsely claiming in court” that the charges against him stemming from “attempts to rig the 2020 election” are politically motivated.

“The defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial,” said Chutkan.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Trump said that Smith is “obsessed” with him and “ignoring the law and clear instructions from District Court Judge Chutkan, who unequivocally stated that this ‘case’ is stayed and there should be no litigation. Period.”

The motion aims to stop Trump from informing jurors about the possible penalties he might receive if found guilty and it holds law enforcement officials accountable for their lack of readiness before the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th.

In federal court, Trump entered a not-guilty plea to each of the four federal charges resulting from Smith’s investigation into the Capitol protest on January 6th, 2021, as well as the election interference in 2020.

Following Trump’s social media criticism of a judge’s office employee, the judge overseeing the New York Trump Organization trial also issued a partial gag order to “stop any verbal attacks” against court employees by any parties.

The New York gag order was placed under temporary appeals court stay, however, it was brought back in November.

