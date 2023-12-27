Poll: 1 In 5 Young Americans View Osama Bin Laden ‘Positively’

399035 01: A videotape released by Al-Jazeera TV featuring Osama Bin Laden is broadcast in Britain December 27, 2001. The tape, estimated to have been recorded two weeks earlier, shows Bin Laden describing the World Trade Center attack as “commendable,” calling it “benevolent terrorism” designed to raise the issue of Israeli attacks on Palestinians. (Photo by Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:22 PM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

According to shocking results from a recent poll, one in five Americans who are ages 18-to-29 have a “positive view” of the deceased Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden.

In a recently conducted survey, results showed that one in five young Americans view Osama Bin Laden in a “positive way,” and another 3-in-10 Generation Z voters believe that Hamas terrorists are a “force for good.”

“Generation Z, [is a] term used to describe Americans born during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some sources give the specific year range of 1997–2012, although the years spanned are sometimes contested or debated because generations and their zeitgeists are difficult to delineate,” according to britannica.com

The survey asked young American respondents, “How would you describe your view of Osama Bin Laden?”

Overall, 81 percent of people of all ages responded saying that they have a “negative view” of the infamous Islamic terrorist, while 76 percent of those respondents hold a “completely negative view.”

Meanwhile, eight percent have a “somewhat positive view” of Bin Laden, and four percent of those have a “completely positive” opinion of him.

When those results were broken down by age groups, however, the picture changes significantly. 20 percent of those between the ages of 18-to-29 have an at least “somewhat positive” opinion of Bin Laden.

52 percent of those have at least a “slightly negative view,” while only eight percent have a “completely” positive opinion. Additionally, 17 percent of people between the ages of 18-to-29 have a “combination of both positive and negative feelings” about the terrorist.

In contrast, 14 percent of those between the ages of 30-to-49 have an at least “somewhat positive attitude” toward Bin Laden, who was murdered in 2011 by United States Navy SEALs of SEAL Team Six.

Bin Laden is credited as the culprit behind the 2001 hijackings that murdered 2,977 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The shocking results of the survey reveal a profound change in opinion and show concerning examples in recent months of young Americans questioning Bin Laden’s nefarious actions.

The disturbing results also correspond with young Americans causing controversy on the Chinese-owned app TikTok by reposting Bin Laden’s 2002 letter, in which he defended the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people and caused thousands more injuries.

Several young TikTokers have claimed that the U.S. may be “just as bad.”

“I’m not about to sit here acting like [bin Laden]’s just the worst person in the world when America has literally been terrorizing people since the beginning of history,” one TikTok user said, adding that “America is literally built on terrorizing people.”

“When what’s his name, fucking, whatever the guy’s name is that discovered America and found the land, he lied,” the user added. “Put yourself in their shoes, 3,000 people died on 9/11, compared to the millions that Americans have killed in Palestine.”

The letter’s rapid spread and discussion it generated among the youth demonstrate how TikTok is growing in importance as a news source.

