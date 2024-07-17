Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Receiving Backlash For Bandmate’s Trump Shooting Remark

Los Angeles Theatre Holds Dia de Los Muertos Block Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Actor Jack Black speaks at the 24th Street Theatre Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) block party on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The traditional Mexican festival with Aztec roots sees people celebrate and commemorate the spirits of departed loved ones. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:03 PM – Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Jack Black and his bandmate, Kyle Gass, also known as comedy-rock duo “Tenacious D,” have canceled the rest of their tour after Gass made remarks regarding former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

On Sunday, Gass was on stage, alongside Black, when he was presented with a birthday cake. He was then told to “make a wish,” to which he responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” in reference to the rally shooting that left Trump’s ear injured.

Soon after, the video of Gass began circulating on social media, and on Tuesday, Black released a statement announcing the cancellation of their tour.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black said in a Tuesday statement on Instagram. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Additionally, Gass also released a statement where he apologized for his actions.

“The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake,” he wrote on Tuesday. “I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

The touring company associated with the band also came out with a post on Instagram stating that the tour had been postponed until further notice.

"Frontier Touring regrets to advise that Tenacious D's concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed," their touring company announced. "Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available."

