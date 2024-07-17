Actor John Leguizamo Posts Old 2022 Picture Of Trump’s Ear, Insinuates Assassination Injury Is Fake

John Leguizamo attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation for “The Green Veil” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on April 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:31 PM – Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Left-wing Hollywood actor John Leguizamo disseminated false information which insinuated that former President Donald Trump was not injured in the Pennsylvania assassination attempt on Saturday.

Advertisement

Recently, Leguizamo, a fill-in host on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, reposted a picture of Trump that showed his right ear unharmed.

However, the Trump photograph in question was actually taken back in September 2022, which was proven in a fact-check shared by X’s community notes, who posted links to news articles that displayed the old image.

“Not even a scratch! But milk it for all you can!” the actor posted.

The photo featured Trump with then-Ohio senatorial candidate J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) during an Ohio rally in 2022. The Reuters file photo has been re-circulating around media outlets since Trump declared on Monday that Vance will be his choice for vice president.

As of Tuesday afternoon, mid-afternoon, Leguizamo had still not removed his embarrassing post, even after being corrected by the community notes.

Additionally, the actor made fun of Trump for sporting an ear bandage on Monday during the opening day of the Republican National Convention.

Meanwhile, Actor Mark Hamill, who starred in the film Star Wars, is similarly promoting the claim that Trump is fabricating his injured ear as well.

After a shooter tried to kill Trump on Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania, he was shot in the ear but escaped with only minor injuries. The former president is seen in many media images with blood dripping from his ear and face as he yells, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!